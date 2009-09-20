Quick Take: Steelers-Bears

Published: Sep 20, 2009 at 12:43 PM

It was over when ...
Bears kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 44-yard field goal in the rain with 11 seconds remaining to give the Chicago a 17-14 advantage. On the ensuing kickoff, Steelers return man Stefan Logan fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Bears, preventing a Hail Mary try by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Game ball
After a less-than-stellar debut last week, new Bears QB Jay Cutler looked more like the Pro Bowl-caliber player the team traded for in the offseason. During the eight-play, game-winning drive, Cutler completed all four of his passes. He finished 27 of 38 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Chicago Bears' 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh  Steelers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» **NFL Network schedule**

Key stat
The Steelers' final two drives were among their longest of the game, each lasting 10 plays. The drives took more than eight minutes off the clock, but both ended with wide-left field goals by Jeff Reed.

Noteworthy
The Bears lead all-time series 20-7-1 and broke a three-game win streak by the Steelers in the series. ... The Bears have won four straight home games and are 25-15 at home under Lovie Smith. ... The Steelers defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 20 consecutive games. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is 23-13 on road as starter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Nancy Gold, Vice President of Brand Strategy for the New Orleans Saints

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Saints vice president of brand strategy Nancy Gold discusses the moment she realized she NEEDED a career in sports, working for two dynamic female owners and the Superdome's massive renovation.
news

Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

﻿Mecole Hardman﻿'s stay with the Jets never left the gate. Now, he's headed back to the familiar skies of Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman to the Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Saints on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Jaguars face the Saints on "Thursday Night Football."