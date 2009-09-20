Quick Take: Steelers-Bears

It was over when ...
Bears kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 44-yard field goal in the rain with 11 seconds remaining to give the Chicago a 17-14 advantage. On the ensuing kickoff, Steelers return man Stefan Logan fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Bears, preventing a Hail Mary try by the defending Super Bowl champions.
Game ball
After a less-than-stellar debut last week, new Bears QB Jay Cutler looked more like the Pro Bowl-caliber player the team traded for in the offseason. During the eight-play, game-winning drive, Cutler completed all four of his passes. He finished 27 of 38 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Chicago Bears' 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Key stat
The Steelers' final two drives were among their longest of the game, each lasting 10 plays. The drives took more than eight minutes off the clock, but both ended with wide-left field goals by Jeff Reed.
Noteworthy
The Bears lead all-time series 20-7-1 and broke a three-game win streak by the Steelers in the series. ... The Bears have won four straight home games and are 25-15 at home under Lovie Smith. ... The Steelers defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 20 consecutive games. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is 23-13 on road as starter.