Quick Take: Steelers back in AFC title game

Noteworthy

In his first career start, Chargers RB Darren Sproles finished with just 15 rushing yards on 11 carries. He did have a late 62-yard touchdown catch and a 63-yard kickoff return. ... Roethlisberger showed no ill-effects from a concussion suffered in Week 17 and was sacked just once, while dropping back 26 times. ... The Steelers advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the third time in five years.