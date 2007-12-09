Quick Take: Steelers (9-3) at Patriots (12-0)

Key matchup

Steelers RB Willie Parker vs. Patriots run defense. The Patriots are vulnerable against the run, but they have been able to mask this problem by taking early leads on teams and forcing opponents to throw. Ravens running back Willis McGahee rushed for 138 yards on Monday night, keeping Baltimore in the game by controlling the clock. The Steelers rank third in the NFL in rushing and will likely run the ball to keep the Patriots offense off of the field. Expect to see a lot of Parker, who leads the AFC with 1,093 rushing yards.