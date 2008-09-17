Quick Take: Steelers (2-0) at Eagles (1-1)

Last meeting
The Steelers limited the Eagles to only 113 total net yards in a dominant 27-3 victory on Nov. 7, 2004.
Streaks
Philadelphia has won two of the past three meetings and has a 45-27-3 record all-time against its intra-state rival. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
In the final Monday night game at Texas Stadium, the Eagles had a costly fumble late and came up on the losing end of a 41-37 shootout against the Cowboys. ... With windy and rainy conditions in Cleveland, the Steelers made just enough plays to escape with a 10-6 victory.
Keep your eye on ...
Big Ben's ailing shoulder: Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin insists Ben Roethlisberger does not have a separated shoulder, but regardless what the exact injury is, the signal-caller appeared to be hurting at times against the Browns. He played well despite the pain, but the injury is costing him precious practice time and the Eagles feature a blitzing defense that will look to test his shoulder's ability to take hits.
Harrison vs. Westbrook: Starting full-time last year after being primarily a backup in his first four seasons, Steelers LB James Harrison showed he can be a defensive difference-maker. He has continued his strong play this season, but he will be tested in trying to contain Pro BowlEagles RB Brian Westbrook.
DeSean Jackson's century streak: The second-round pick is the first player since 1940 to have 100 yards receiving in his first two NFL games since fellow Eagle Don Looney did so in 1940. He has not played flawlessly, however, as he was guilty of a premature celebration when flipping the ball backwards just before he crossed the goal line on a 60-yard reception against the Cowboys.
Brian Dawkins in coverage: The former Pro Bowl safety had an injury-riddled season in 2007 and struggled at times in coverage vs. Dallas. TE Jason Witten was repeatedly able to get open on him and he had a tough time going back on the ball. His job gets no easier against a Steelers team that likes to utilize TE Heath Miller and go deep to WR Santonio Holmes.
Did you know?
Roethlisberger has a 13-2 career record against the NFC. ... Since 2004, the Steelers are 23-7 when the defense records at least three sacks. ... Westbrook is one of only seven players in NFL history to have at least 25 receiving and 25 rushing touchdowns. ... Donovan McNabb is tied with Ron Jaworski for the most touchdown passes in Eagles franchise history.