Quick Take: Steelers (10-3) at Ravens (9-4)

Last meeting
In Week 4, Jeff Reed hit three field goals, including the 46-yard winner in overtime, as the Steelers beat the Ravens 23-20 in Pittsburgh.
Streaks
The Steelers have won two of the past three games against the Ravens and lead the overall series 15-10. Check out the head-to-head statistics from the last five meetings.
Last week
The Steelers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 10-point deficit and defeat the Dallas Cowboys 20-13. ... The Ravens took control early and never let go to beat the Washington Redskins 24-10.
Keep your eye on ...
The model of consistency: Baltimore's leading receiver, Derrick Mason, had three catches for 60 yards and one touchdown last week against the Redskins. This week, he'll try to reach a milestone against the best pass defense in the league -- he needs 105 receiving yards to reach 10,000 for his career.
Fan feedback
The safety net:Ravens safety Ed Reed was a GMC Defensive Player of the Week nominee for his two-pick performance last week. He has four interceptions in his last three games and might have opportunities for more if the Steelers' running game stalls, forcing Pittsburgh to throw the ball.
Flacco under pressure:Ravens rookie QB Joe Flacco faces a Steelers defense that has 45 sacks this season, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for tops in the league. Pittsburgh linebackers James Harrison (15) and LaMarr Woodley (11.5) have totaled 26.5 sacks, and Harrison needs one more to surpass Mike Merriweather for the single-season franchise record.
Did you know?
FB Le'Ron McClain leads the Ravens with eight total touchdowns. ... In his past two starts against the Ravens, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is 2-0 and has completed 27 of 40 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns. ... Steelers TE Heath Miller has four touchdown catches against the Ravens in his four-year career.