Quick Take: Sproles' return sparks Chargers

Noteworthy

Two of the top running backs in the game, LaDainian Tomlinson and Steven Jackson, did not play. Tomlinson is not expected to play this preseason, but Jackson was on the field for one play before calling it a night. The Chargers Michael Turner won the battle of the back ups, rushing for 48 yards on nine attempts. St. Louis' Brian Leonard rushed for 49 yards on 17 attempts.