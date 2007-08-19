Quick Take: Sproles' return sparks Chargers

It was over when
Germaine Race scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Chargers a 27-13 lead with just over 5 minutes to play. San Diego defensive back Cletis Gordon intercepted Brock Berlin's pass on the next play from scrimmage to seal the victory.
Game ball
Darren Sproles returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Sproles missed all of last season after he suffered a broken fibula during the 2006 preseason.
Key stat
Philip Rivers played the entire first half and completed 9 of 13 passes with one touchdown. You wonder if coach Norv Turner was reacting to criticism following the Chargers loss against Seattle in week 1 by sticking with his starter for the entire half.
Noteworthy
Two of the top running backs in the game, LaDainian Tomlinson and Steven Jackson, did not play. Tomlinson is not expected to play this preseason, but Jackson was on the field for one play before calling it a night. The Chargers Michael Turner won the battle of the back ups, rushing for 48 yards on nine attempts. St. Louis' Brian Leonard rushed for 49 yards on 17 attempts.