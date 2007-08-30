Quick take: Special teams hurt Bears

Published: Aug 30, 2007 at 05:24 PM

It was over when ...
Halftime arrived. The Bears were shut out in the first half and their special teams unit gave up a safety on a botched kickoff return and then a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter.

Game balls
Cleveland's Joshua Cribbs had just one reception for 21 yards, but among his four punt returns was a 70-yarder that went for a touchdown. Bears third-string QB Kyle Orton finished 12-of-19 for 103 yards.

Key stat
The Bears offense could only muster one field goal through the first three quarters. Chicago had five more first downs than the Browns but lost eight points (TD, safety) to poor special-teams play.

Noteworthy
Bears rookie TE Greg Olson left the game with a knee injury in the first half after catching three passes for 7 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW