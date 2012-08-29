Quick Take: Shanahan showcases two more backs

» Evan Royster and Roy Helu are healthy again. Royster rushed for 44 yards and a score on 10 carries. He's a similar power back to Alfred Morris, who has taken most of the snaps throughout the preseason. Helu figures to be a third-down back. He had 90 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Mike Shanahan won the preseason: We have no idea who will start in Week 1. As Around the League's Marc Sessler mentioned, this is a clown car for fantasy owners.
» It's only the preseason, but Redskins rookie Kirk Cousins looks like a great long-term backup for Robert Griffin III. Cousins consistently plays like he belongs.
» Kicker Billy Cundiff rolled 35 miles southwest from Baltimore into our nation's capital in time to record three first-half field goals.
» The Buccaneers offense -- led by third-stringer Brett Ratliff -- had 38 yards at halftime. Bucs coach Greg Schiano seriously rested his long snapper and punter in this game. That's a new one.