Quick Take: Seahawks run past Rams

Published: Sep 21, 2008 at 01:44 PM

It was over when ...
T.J. Duckett scored on a 1-yard run with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown capped a 15-play, 86-yard drive to give the Seahawks a 21-point lead.

Game ball
Running back Julius Jones' 29-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Seahawks a 17-0 lead. Jones finished with 140 yards rushing.

Key stat
The Seahawks rushed for 240 yards, while holding the Rams to just 65 yards on the ground.

Noteworthy
Duckett had his first two-touchdown rushing day in four years. ... St. Louis lost for the 16th time in 19 games, and has lost seven consecutive games to Seattle. ... The Seahawks avoided starting 0-3 for the first time since 2002.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical team that helped save his life by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths on Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers. Here are some other injuries to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 slate of games.