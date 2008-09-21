Quick Take: Seahawks run past Rams

It was over when ...
T.J. Duckett scored on a 1-yard run with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown capped a 15-play, 86-yard drive to give the Seahawks a 21-point lead.
Game ball
Running back Julius Jones' 29-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Seahawks a 17-0 lead. Jones finished with 140 yards rushing.
Noteworthy
Duckett had his first two-touchdown rushing day in four years. ... St. Louis lost for the 16th time in 19 games, and has lost seven consecutive games to Seattle. ... The Seahawks avoided starting 0-3 for the first time since 2002.