Quick Take: Seahawks/Packers

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 11:18 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting:Aaron Rodgers passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers past the Seahawks, 27-17, in Week 6 last season.
» Streaks: The Packers have won five of the last six meetings to take a 9-5 overall series lead, including the playoffs.
» Last week: The Seahawks were clobbered at home by the Buccaneers, 24-7. ... The Packers suffered a devastating 37-36 loss at Pittsburgh.

Keep your eye on ...Green Bay's psyche: The Packers looked to have a win last week, but the final play ended in a Pittsburgh touchdown and a heartbreaking loss for Green Bay. Given their tenuous playoff positioning, the Packers cannot afford to let that defeat linger against the reeling Seahawks.

Clay Matthews' pass rush: Green Bay's rookie linebacker has been outstanding. He has 10 sacks and six passes defensed. He can have a major impact against a Seahawks team that gives up a lot of sacks and likes using the short and intermediate passing game.

Jim Mora's response: Seattle is coming off a disheartening home loss in which it was pummeled by the 2-12 Buccaneers. It is Mora's responsibility to make sure the team bounces back and has a better performance at Lambeau Field.

Did you know?

Seattle has won only one road game all season. ... The last time these teams met in Green Bay, the Seahawks were beaten soundly in Brett Favre's last win wearing a Packer uniform. ... Packers LB Clay Matthews is second among all rookies with 10 sacks. ... If the playoffs started today, the Packers would be in (the Seahawks have been eliminated). Get an updated look at the postseason picture.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

