Quick Take: Seahawks comeback to win

Game ball

Trufant had the highlight play in the fourth quarter but also was the defensive star of the game, limiting Redskins receiver Santana Moss for most of the game. Trufant had the coverage on Moss during the Redskins' last gasp on fourth-and-8 from the Seahawks 31 with less than three minutes remaining, a fitting exclamation point to his day. Matt Hasselbeck didn't have his best game, throwing two interceptions, but he made the key throw when it counted. Hasselbeck was able to look off the Redskins defenders, then led Hackett on a perfect touchdown pass.