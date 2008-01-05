Quick Take: Seahawks comeback to win

It was over when ...
Marcus Trufant returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter to give the Seahawks a 14-point lead. Trufant's touchdown came moments after D.J. Hackett's 20-yard touchdown reception gave Seattle a 21-14 lead and nullified a Redskins comeback. Washington had trailed by 13 points early in the fourth quarter but rallied to take a 14-13 lead before the Seahawks' dramatics.
Game ball
Trufant had the highlight play in the fourth quarter but also was the defensive star of the game, limiting Redskins receiver Santana Moss for most of the game. Trufant had the coverage on Moss during the Redskins' last gasp on fourth-and-8 from the Seahawks 31 with less than three minutes remaining, a fitting exclamation point to his day. Matt Hasselbeck didn't have his best game, throwing two interceptions, but he made the key throw when it counted. Hasselbeck was able to look off the Redskins defenders, then led Hackett on a perfect touchdown pass.
Key stat
The Seahawks linebackers -- Leroy Hill, Lofa Tatupu and Julian Peterson -- led the team in tackles. The trio was able to pressure starting quarterback Todd Collins for most of the game. Seattle had only four sacks but was constantly applying pressure on the Redskins quarterback. The Seahawks are 10-2 when they have at least one sack.
Noteworthy
LaRon Landry had two interceptions to help get the Redskins back into the game. ... Only two road teams in playoff history have erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win -- the 1972 and 1980 Dallas Cowboys.