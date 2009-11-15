Quick Take: Seahawks-Cardinals

Seahawks RB Julius Jones was taken to locker room in the first quarter with a chest injury. He did not return and was replaced by second-year RB Justin Forsett, who rushed for a career-high 123 yards. ... Seattle was penalized nine times for 113 yards; Arizona was flagged 11 times for 136 yards. ... Seahawks WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh had his 15th career 100-yard receiving game. ... The Cardinals are 2-3 at home this season.