Quick Take: Seahawks-Cardinals

It was over when ...
Anquan Boldin sat last week with an ankle injury, but had eight catches for 105 yards vs. the Seahawks.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
Cardinals S Adrian Wilson intercepted Matt Hasselbeck's pass on third-and-goal with 1:52 left and Arizona up by 11.
Game ball
Rookie RB Beanie Wells bolstered the Cardinals' rushing game, which ranked 31st coming in. He carried 16 times and finished with a career-high 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Key Stat
Although the Seahawks led 17-10 at halftime, they were held to three points in the second half and were successful on just one of four trips to the red zone in the game.
Noteworthy
Seahawks RB Julius Jones was taken to locker room in the first quarter with a chest injury. He did not return and was replaced by second-year RB Justin Forsett, who rushed for a career-high 123 yards. ... Seattle was penalized nine times for 113 yards; Arizona was flagged 11 times for 136 yards. ... Seahawks WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh had his 15th career 100-yard receiving game. ... The Cardinals are 2-3 at home this season.