Quick Take: Seahawks at Chiefs

Published: Aug 24, 2009 at 01:44 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Seattle's running back battle: The Seahawks added to their already crowded running back situation by signing veteran Edgerrin James, who will join Julius Jones and Justin Forsett in a potential running back by committee. James is being viewed as depth for a position that has seen its share of injuries, including Jones, who recently had his knee scoped.

Chiefs tandem of Cassel and Bowe:Chiefs coach Todd Haley comes from the Bill Parcells school of motivation. Haley recently refused to say that Cassel was the best quarterback in the team's training camp. Earlier, Haley placed WR Dwayne Bowe on the third-team offense. The move must have worked because Cassel and Bowe have stepped up their games since.

