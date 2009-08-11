Quick Take: Seahawks at Chargers

Published: Aug 11, 2009 at 02:02 PM

Live on NFL Network:
Seattle Seahawks vs.

San Diego Chargers,

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET

Keep your eye on ...

1. Seattle's running back battle: Julius Jones was brought in to replace running back Shaun Alexander last year, but Jones disappointed. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks reports that RB Justin Forsettcould become a key contributor to the Seahawks' running game.

2. Hasselbeck's return:Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck's poor health (he suffered a slew of injuries) was one of the key reasons for the team's decline in 2008. His health will be one of the keys to the Seahawks' fortunes in 2009.

3. A L.T. sighting:Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson's customary position during preseason games is on the bench, wearing a T-shirt and a baseball cap. Tomlinson has told coach Norv Turner that he wants to play in the preseason, but will Turner oblige?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

