Quick Take: Seahawks (9-4) at Panthers (5-8)

Published: Dec 11, 2007 at 12:18 PM

Last meeting
Seattle running back Shaun Alexander ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns to help the Seahawks defeat the Panthers, 23-17, in Week 9 of the 2004 season.

Streaks
The Seahawks and Panthers have split their previous two regular-season meetings. The Seahawks defeated the Panthers 34-14 in the 2005 NFC Championship Game.

Last week
The Seahawks clinched their fourth consecutive NFC West title with a 42-21 win over the Cardinals. Seattle unleashed its new-look aerial assault as quarterback Matt Hasselbeck threw for 272 yards and a season-high four touchdowns. ... The Panthers recorded a season-low 149 total yards and failed to get into the end zone in a 37-6 loss to the Jaguars.

At stake
The Seahawks need a lot of help to catch the Packers for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. ... The Panthers have been eliminated from the playoffs, though coach John Fox may be feeling the heat after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Key matchup:
Hasselbeck vs. Panthers secondary. The Panthers' pass defense ranks 12th in the league, having held opponents to an average of 210.4 passing yards. But since Seattle's Week 8 bye, Hasselbeck has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Panthers have to account for all receivers on the field as Hasselbeck threw touchdown passes to four different receivers last week.

Did you know?
Seattle defensive end Patrick Kerney has recorded 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in the past five games. ... Panthers rookie linebacker Jon Beason leads the team with 110 tackles.

