Quick Take: Seahawks (4-11) at Cardinals (8-7)

Keep your eye on ...

Arizona's intensity: There's no way around it. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said the Cardinals are lacking confidence in two losses since clinching the NFC West in Week 14. He is going to treat this week like a playoff game, so expect Kurt Warner and the rest of the Cardinals starters to play for most of, if not the entire contest. How they perform could have a large impact on Arizona's momentum -- or lack thereof -- in the playoffs.