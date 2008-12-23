Quick Take: Seahawks (4-11) at Cardinals (8-7)

Last meeting
The Seahawks turned the ball over four times, including three Matt Hasselbeck interceptions, in a 26-20 home loss to the Cardinals in Week 11.
Last week
The Cardinals looked nothing like a playoff team in the rain and snow in Foxborough, totaling 186 yards -- most of which game in garbage time of a 47-7 loss to the Patriots. ... The Seahawks honored Mike Holmgren's final home game with a 13-3 win over the Jets.
Keep your eye on ...
Arizona's intensity: There's no way around it. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said the Cardinals are lacking confidence in two losses since clinching the NFC West in Week 14. He is going to treat this week like a playoff game, so expect Kurt Warner and the rest of the Cardinals starters to play for most of, if not the entire contest. How they perform could have a large impact on Arizona's momentum -- or lack thereof -- in the playoffs.
Warner on the rebound: Wintry conditions led to the worst game of Warner's storied career Sunday. The 11-year veteran recorded just 30 yards and a 42.4 passer rating before being replaced by Matt Leinart in the third quarter. Expect Warner to return to form in the warm confines of a domed University of Phoenix Stadium, where he boasts a 106.6 passer rating this season.
Mike Holmgren's final game: With Seattle out of playoff contention, Sunday will be Holmgren's final game as head coach before taking a sabatical. Holmgren already has the most wins in franchise history, boasting a 90-79 record in his tenth season, but his team will look to send him out on a winning note with a win over division rival Arizona.
Did you know?
In his past three starts, Seahawks QB Seneca Wallace has a 108.5 passer rating. ... Seahawks TE John Carlson leads NFC rookie tight ends with 53 receptions and 613 yards. ... The Cardinals are 11-4 at home under head coach Ken Whisenhunt.