Quick Take: Seahawks (10-5) at Falcons (3-12)

Last meeting
The Seahawks defeated the Falcons, 21-18, in Week 2 of 2005. Matt Hasselbeck threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns while Shaun Alexander rushed for another on his way to 144 rushing yards.
Last week
The Seahawks held the Ravens scoreless for nearly three quarters in their 27-6 victory. Shaun Alexander took a screen pass 14 yards for a TD. The Falcons lost an overtime heartbreaker, 30-27, to the the Arizona Cardinals. Trailing for three quarters, the Falcons scored 13 fourth-quarter points to take the lead, but kicker Neil Rackers forced overtime and later won it for Arizona.
Key matchup:
Falcons quarterback Chris Redman faces Seattle's 16th-ranked pass defense that includes Marcus Trufant, who is tied for second in the NFL with seven picks. Even if the Seahawks don't play all of their starters, Redman needs to show some consistency if he wants to compete for the top spot next summer. He's passed for 828 yards in his last four starts, including a forgettable 34-yard passing effort in Week 15. Last week was more memorable, as he threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Did you know?
With five receptions last week, receiver Bobby Engram set the Seahawks' franchise single-season receptions record (90).