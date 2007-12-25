Quick Take: Seahawks (10-5) at Falcons (3-12)

Key matchup:

Falcons quarterback Chris Redman faces Seattle's 16th-ranked pass defense that includes Marcus Trufant, who is tied for second in the NFL with seven picks. Even if the Seahawks don't play all of their starters, Redman needs to show some consistency if he wants to compete for the top spot next summer. He's passed for 828 yards in his last four starts, including a forgettable 34-yard passing effort in Week 15. Last week was more memorable, as he threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns.