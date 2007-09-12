Quick take: Seahawks (1-0) at Cardinals (0-1)

Series leader: Series tied, 8-8

Streaks:Seahawks have won four of last five matchups

On TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX (Chris Rose, Terry Donahue, Kevin McCabe)

Remember the last time? Dec. 10, 2006: Seahawks 21 at Cardinals 27. Arizona RB Edgerrin James posts 2nd consecutive 100-yard game & Cardinals' defense makes 2 key plays in final minute to defeat Seattle.

Inside the game:

Seahawks:Seahawks have won 10 of past 13 division games, outscoring opponents 354-258...In last meeting, QB Matt Hasselbeck posted 133.5 passer rating, completing 20 of 28 passes (71.4 pct.) for 243 yards with three TDs vs. 0 INTs. In 10 career meetings, RB Shaun Alexander has 962 rush yards (96.2 per game) and 15 TDs. Alexander has 10 rush TDs in past five games vs. Arz. When Alexander has 2+ rush TDs, Seahawks are 23-2. Alexander had 105 rushing yards last week and when he has 100+ yards, team is 30-6. WR D.J. Hackett had career-high 104 yards (four catches, one TD) in last meeting.