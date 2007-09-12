Quick take: Seahawks (1-0) at Cardinals (0-1)

Series leader: Series tied, 8-8
Streaks:Seahawks have won four of last five matchups
On TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX (Chris Rose, Terry Donahue, Kevin McCabe)
Remember the last time? Dec. 10, 2006: Seahawks 21 at Cardinals 27. Arizona RB Edgerrin James posts 2nd consecutive 100-yard game & Cardinals' defense makes 2 key plays in final minute to defeat Seattle.
Inside the game:
Seahawks:Seahawks have won 10 of past 13 division games, outscoring opponents 354-258...In last meeting, QB Matt Hasselbeck posted 133.5 passer rating, completing 20 of 28 passes (71.4 pct.) for 243 yards with three TDs vs. 0 INTs. In 10 career meetings, RB Shaun Alexander has 962 rush yards (96.2 per game) and 15 TDs. Alexander has 10 rush TDs in past five games vs. Arz. When Alexander has 2+ rush TDs, Seahawks are 23-2. Alexander had 105 rushing yards last week and when he has 100+ yards, team is 30-6. WR D.J. Hackett had career-high 104 yards (four catches, one TD) in last meeting.
Cardinals: Game marks home debut for head coach Ken Whisenhunt...QB Matt Leinart has won three of four career division starts and has TD pass in all four games. In six career starts at home, Leinart has passed for 200+ yards in all 6…RB Edgerrin James had career-best 219 yards vs. Seattle (10/15/00 with Ind.) and tied career-high with three rush TDs. When James has 2+ rush TDs, his teams are 15-0...DE Bertrand Berry has 6.5 sacks in past six games. DT Darnell Dockett aims for third consecutive games vs. Seahawks with sack.