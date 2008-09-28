Quick Take: Scobee kicks Jags to win in OT

Published: Sep 28, 2008 at 09:57 AM

It was over when ...
Jacksonville kicker Josh Scobee nailed a 37-yard field goal in overtime. It was Scobee's second game-deciding kick in as many weeks.

Game ball
David Garrard had his first error-free game of the season, going 23-of-32 for 236 yards and a touchdown. Garrard added 41 yards on the ground, including two key first downs and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Key stat
The Jaguars converted two fourth downs -- the first resulting in Montell Owens' 41-yard run in the fourth quarter, the second a 9-yard fourth-quarter run by Garrard on fourth-and-8.

Noteworthy
The game-time temperature on the field was just under 100 degrees fahrenheit. ... Owens's touchdown was the first of his career. The score came on a single-wing formation that caught the Texans off-guard in the first quarter. ... Texans wide receiver Kevin Walter caught a career-high two touchdown passes, both coming in the red zone. Walter finished the day with eight receptions for 76 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

