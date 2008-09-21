Quick Take: Scobee, Jags escape Indy with win

Published: Sep 21, 2008 at 01:52 PM

It was over when ...
Josh Scobee kicked a 51-yard field goal to put Jacksonville on top with 4 seconds remaining in a fourth quarter that saw three lead changes in the final 2:36.

Game ball
Maurice Jones-Drew got the glory with a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but Fred Taylor did much of the dirty work, pacing the Jaguars with 121 yards on 26 carries. On one punishing 34-yard run in the third quarter, the 32-year-old running back lowered his head and broke at least four tackles to set up Jones-Drew's go-ahead touchdown.

Key stat
After recording just 97 total yards in Jacksonville's first two games, Taylor and Jones-Drew combined for 228 yards on 45 carries against the Colts, who were playing without safety Bob Sanders. Jacksonville's success running the ball allowed the Jaguars to dominate the time of possession (41:35-18:25), including a 26:01 to 3:59 advantage in the second half.

Noteworthy
Jones Drew finished with 161 yards from scrimmage and has now scored at least one touchdown in five career games vs. Indianapolis. ... The Colts have allowed a 100-yard rusher in every game this season, including two Sunday in Taylor and Jones-Drew.

