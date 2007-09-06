Quick Take: Schaub debuts for Texans

Inside the game: Chiefs : In first season at helm, head coach Herm Edwards became fifth coach in history to guide two franchises to postseason in first year as head coach ... QB Damon Huard started career-high eight games in 2006 and set career-highs in completions (148), attempts (244), yards (1,878), TDs (11) and passer rating (98.0). Huard is 10-4 (.714) as starter ... Since 2005, Pro Bowl and All-Pro RB Larry Johnson leads NFL with 752 rushes for 3,539 yards. Johnson set NFL record for carries (416) and franchise record for rush yards (1,789). Chiefs are 18-6 (.750) when Johnson has 100+ rushing yards.

Texans: In first season as head coach, Gary Kubiak helped Texans win four more games than in 2005...QB Matt Schaub joins team as starter after spending three seasons in Atlanta. Completed 84 of 161 career pass attempts for 1,033 yds with six TDs & six INTs ... RB Ahman Green makes Texans debut. Has six 1,000-yd rushing seasons in Green Bay ... WR Andre Johnson was only player in NFL to record 100+ catches (103) in 2006. In three previous meetings with Chiefs, Johnson has 17 catches for 248 yds (14.6 avg.) and 2 TDs. Third-round pick WR-PR Jacoby Jones led team with 11 receptions for 139 yds (12.6 avg.) with two TDs & returned two punts for TDs in preseason ... TE Owen Daniels led all rookie TEs last season with 34 receptions for 352 yards and five TDs, tied for team high (A. Johnson).