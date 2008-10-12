Quick Take: Saints spoil Cable's debut

Published: Oct 12, 2008 at 02:02 PM

It was over when ...
Reggie Bush caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees with 5:57 left in the third quarter, giving the Saints a 24-3 lead. The Saints scored 34 unanswered points in the win.

Game ball
Bush tied an NFL record with his 200th career catch in only his 34th game, joining Arizona's Anquan Boldin as the fastest to the total. He finished with 67 total yards and two touchdowns, giving him four scores in the past six days.

Key stat
The Saints outgained the Raiders, 441-226. The Raiders gained 44 yards on a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter.

Noteworthy
Tom Cable lost his first game as coach of the Raiders. Three of the past four Raiders coaches have lost their debuts. Bill Callahan defeated the Seahawks in his first game. ... Drew Brees started the game by completing his first 16 passes. ... Saints receiver Marques Colston was inactive for the game even though he returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

