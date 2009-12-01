Quick Take: Saints-Redskins

Keep your eye on ... The Saints' diversified attack: One reason the offense is so difficult to stop is that it has such a plethora of playmakers. Two of the team's top threats -- Lance Moore and Reggie Bush -- didn't even play in the Saints' thrashing of the Patriots. It will be tough for a banged-up Redskins defense to contend with the multitude of threats it will face.

Gregg Williams facing his old team: New Orleans' defensive coordinator has received much of the credit for his unit's resurgence this year, and he is also the original architect of Washington's defense. He left the Redskins following the 2007 season when the team overlooked him for the head-coaching job, so he is familiar with many of Washington's players. That may help him in concocting a game plan to stymie an offense that has played better in recent weeks.