Quick Take: Saints-Redskins

Published: Dec 01, 2009 at 07:07 AM

» Last meeting:Jason Campbell threw for 321 yards and a touchdown to lead the Redskins past the Saints, on Sept. 14, 2008.
» Streaks: The Redskins have won four of the past six meetings and own a 15-7 overall series edge.
» Last week: New Orleans unleashed an aerial assault on New England the likes of which is rarely seen against a Bill Belichick coached team in a 38-17 victory. ... Washington took a lead into the fourth quarter for the second straight week only to see it disappear in a 27-24 loss to Philadelphia.

Keep your eye on ...The Saints' diversified attack: One reason the offense is so difficult to stop is that it has such a plethora of playmakers. Two of the team's top threats -- Lance Moore and Reggie Bush -- didn't even play in the Saints' thrashing of the Patriots. It will be tough for a banged-up Redskins defense to contend with the multitude of threats it will face.

Gregg Williams facing his old team: New Orleans' defensive coordinator has received much of the credit for his unit's resurgence this year, and he is also the original architect of Washington's defense. He left the Redskins following the 2007 season when the team overlooked him for the head-coaching job, so he is familiar with many of Washington's players. That may help him in concocting a game plan to stymie an offense that has played better in recent weeks.

LaRon Landry's discipline: The Redskins' safety has the physical ability and talent to be a Pro Bowl caliber player, but he has been prone to make mistakes while looking for the highlight-reel hit. If he gets caught out of position against the Saints, Drew Brees will make him pay dearly.

The Saints are 11-0 for the first time in franchise history. ... New Orleans WR Robert Meachem has a TD in four consecutive games. ... Washington's Brian Orakpo leads all rookies with seven sacks. ... If the playoffs started today, the Saints would have the NFC's top seed and the Redskins would be on the outside looking in. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.

