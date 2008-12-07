Quick Take: Saints rally to beat Falcons

It was over when ...
Pierre Thomas ran 4 yards for a first down, allowing the Saints to keep the ball away from the Falcons in the closing minutes.
Fan feedback
Which team has a better shot at making the playoffs, the
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) or the
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)?
[ **What are your thoughts?**](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29726&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG14&override=true)
Game ball
Thomas was the Saints' offense in the fourth quarter. He scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass and a 5-yard run for the winning score. He also picked up two first downs on the Saints' final drive. (Highlights)
Noteworthy
Interestingly, the Saints and Falcons each had 414 yards in total offense. ... Before Sunday, the Saints were 0-17 when trailing at the start of the fourth quarter during the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era. They trailed, 17-16, against Atlanta. ... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan topped 300 passing yards for second time this season. (Highlights) ... The Saints improved to 6-6, keeping their playoff hopes alive.