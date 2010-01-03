Quick Take: Saints/Panthers

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 08:26 AM

It was over when ...

Panthers QB Matt Moore passed for 162 yards and a touchdown.

(Paul Abell / Associated Press)

Julius Peppers picked off Saints QB Mark Brunell at the Panthers' 23-yard line with 2:28 left, ending any chance of a Saints' comeback.

Game ball

Jonathan Stewart set the tone early with a 67-yard touchdown run on Carolina's opening possession. He finished with 125 rushing yards, despite sitting out the fourth quarter.

Key Stat

New Orleans' top-ranked offense was completely ineffective with Brunell under center. The Saints gained just 213 total yards and were only 2-of-13 on third down.

Noteworthy

No team has ever made the Super Bowl after ending the season with three consecutive losses. The Saints will try to become the first this year. ... New Orleans kick returner Courney Roby was injured late in the second quarter and did not return. ... Carolina's Stewart and DeAngelo Williams became the first teammates to rush for over 1,100 yards in the same season since the merger. ... Panthers WR Dwayne Jarrett had a career-high 68 receiving yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the high-flying Dolphins in the AFC East? Can the 49ers overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE