Quick Take: Saints/Panthers

It was over when ...
Panthers QB Matt Moore passed for 162 yards and a touchdown.
(Paul Abell / Associated Press)
Julius Peppers picked off Saints QB Mark Brunell at the Panthers' 23-yard line with 2:28 left, ending any chance of a Saints' comeback.
Game ball
Jonathan Stewart set the tone early with a 67-yard touchdown run on Carolina's opening possession. He finished with 125 rushing yards, despite sitting out the fourth quarter.
Key Stat
New Orleans' top-ranked offense was completely ineffective with Brunell under center. The Saints gained just 213 total yards and were only 2-of-13 on third down.
Noteworthy
No team has ever made the Super Bowl after ending the season with three consecutive losses. The Saints will try to become the first this year. ... New Orleans kick returner Courney Roby was injured late in the second quarter and did not return. ... Carolina's Stewart and DeAngelo Williams became the first teammates to rush for over 1,100 yards in the same season since the merger. ... Panthers WR Dwayne Jarrett had a career-high 68 receiving yards.