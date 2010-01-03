Quick Take: Saints/Panthers

No team has ever made the Super Bowl after ending the season with three consecutive losses. The Saints will try to become the first this year. ... New Orleans kick returner Courney Roby was injured late in the second quarter and did not return. ... Carolina's Stewart and DeAngelo Williams became the first teammates to rush for over 1,100 yards in the same season since the merger. ... Panthers WR Dwayne Jarrett had a career-high 68 receiving yards.