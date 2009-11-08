Quick Take: Saints-Panthers

Published: Nov 08, 2009 at 10:36 AM

It was over when ...

The Panthers bypassed an opportunity to kick a 48-yard field goal with 1:16 to play and instead chose to go for a touchdown. A converted field goal would have cut New Orleans' lead to seven and given Carolina a chance at an onside kick. Ultimately, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs with 22 seconds left.

Game ball

Robert Meachem sparked the Saints with his 54-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter. He jumped into the air to snatch the ball and then bounced off a hit from Panthers DB Chris Gamble before sprinting into the end zone. He finished with five catches for 98 yards.

Key Stat

Carolina lost three crucial fumbles. Those miscues were too much for the conservative Panthers, who employed a cautious game plan, to overcome.

Noteworthy

Panthers LB Thomas Davis left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. ... After throwing at least one interception in his first six starts, Jake Delhomme did not throw a pick for the second straight week. ... New Orleans is now 8-0. ... The Saints defeated Panthers coach John Fox at the Superdome for the first time.

