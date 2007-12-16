Quick Take: Saints oust visiting Cardinals

Published: Dec 16, 2007 at 07:37 AM

It was over when ...
Aaron Stecker rushed for a first down late in the fourth quarter, enabling New Orleans to get into a victory formation and kneel down to run out the clock. The play was the final in a productive day for Stecker, who finished with 141 total yards and continues to play well in place of the injured Reggie Bush.

Game balls
Saints quarterback Drew Brees was nearly flawless for the third straight week. He completed 26 of 30 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing no interceptions. Defensively for New Orleans, linebacker Scott Fujita finished with 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as he constantly put pressure on Kurt Warner and the Cardinals offense.

Key stat
In a game that was otherwise very evenly matched, Arizona harmed itself with damaging penalties. The Cardinals had 10 infractions for 78 yards, while the Saints had only three for 15 yards.

Noteworthy
For the seventh time in his last eight games, New Orleans WR Marques Colston had more than 85 yards receiving, finishing with 114 on eight receptions. ... Warner fumbled in the third quarter for his 10th of the season. He now has fumbled 10 or more times in three of the last four seasons. ... A game-time decision, Anquan Boldin did play for the Cardinals and wound up with a team-high six catches for 83 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

