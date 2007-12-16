Quick Take: Saints oust visiting Cardinals

Noteworthy

For the seventh time in his last eight games, New Orleans WR Marques Colston had more than 85 yards receiving, finishing with 114 on eight receptions. ... Warner fumbled in the third quarter for his 10th of the season. He now has fumbled 10 or more times in three of the last four seasons. ... A game-time decision, Anquan Boldin did play for the Cardinals and wound up with a team-high six catches for 83 yards.