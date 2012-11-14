Quick Take: Saints look to climb back to .500

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 07:07 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 11 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: How long does it feel like it's been since the Saints were 0-4? Roughly one million years, from this view. Last week, in their reintroduction to the NFL's land of relevancy, the Saints took down the previously perfect Falcons. Hello again. At 4-5, the Saints are dealin'. If only their schedule didn't look so difficult down the home stretch. But the Raiders game shouldn't be tough, even if it is in Oakland. Don't be surprised if the Saints are back at .500 after this.

