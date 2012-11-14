Quick Take: Saints look to climb back to .500

Why this game is intriguing: How long does it feel like it's been since the Saints were 0-4? Roughly one million years, from this view. Last week, in their reintroduction to the NFL's land of relevancy, the Saints took down the previously perfect Falcons. Hello again. At 4-5, the Saints are dealin'. If only their schedule didn't look so difficult down the home stretch. But the Raiders game shouldn't be tough, even if it is in Oakland. Don't be surprised if the Saints are back at .500 after this.