Quick Take: Saints in win column

Game ball

Saints nose tackle Hollis Thomas sacked Matt Hasselbeck in the Seahawks opening drive. The Saints did not have a sack in their first four games, and Hollis' sack sparked his defense, which finished with five sacks. Safety Roman Harper had two, including one with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter that really dampened a Seahawks offense that had been moving the ball at will. Reggie Bush showed he could run between the tackles and posted the three longest runs of his career in the first half. Bush had runs of 22, 19 and 22 yards to finish with 97 rushing yards.