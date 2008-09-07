Quick Take: Saints edge rival Buccaneers

Noteworthy

Veteran LB Derrick Brooks left the game with an injury for the Bucs and did not return. ... The Saints' Deuce McAllister did not play, leaving second-year RB Pierre Thomas (52 yards on 10 carries) to back up Bush. ... Saints QB Drew Brees connected with Devery Henderson on an 84-yard touchdown pass, the longest of Henderson's career and the second-longest of Brees'. Saints DT Antwan Lake left with an injury in the first half and did not return.