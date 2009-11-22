Quick Take: Saints-Bucs

It was over when ...

  Bucs rookie QB 
 [Josh Freeman](/player/joshfreeman/79557/profile) had a tough time against the 
 [Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO), throwing a career-high three interceptions.

Tight end David Thomas scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees on the Saints' opening possession of the second half to put New Orleans up 24-7. The Bucs fumbled the ball away to start the second half, and the Saints immediately responded with Thomas' TD to put the game out of reach.

Game ball

Brees did not finish with some of the amazing numbers he has tallied at times this year, but he managed the game very effectively and made sure not to put his dominant defense into bad situations.

Key Stat

The Saints were proficient in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on all five of their possessions inside the 20.

Noteworthy

Saints RB Mike Bell tied a career-high with two touchdown rushes. ... New Orleans rookie Malcolm Jenkins had his first career interception. ... The Buccaneers allowed at least 25 points for the sixth straight game.

