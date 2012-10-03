Quick Take: Saints aim to avoid 0-5 vs. Chargers

What to watch: With just six sacks on the season, while allowing over 1,100 passing yards, the Saints have been a perfect antidote for any ailing offense. Well, the Chargers aren't ailing. They just haven't hit on all cylinders yet, with their run game specifically flagging. But perhaps this is the week they get Ryan Mathews to play like himself. Injury issues and fumble-itis have made him ineffective. Will this be Mathews' week to rebound? Maybe the better question is, will the Chargers give him the chance to rebound?