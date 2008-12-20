Quick Take: Saints (7-7) at Lions (0-14)

Published: Dec 20, 2008 at 09:29 AM

Last meeting
On Christmas Eve in 2005, Jason Hanson kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Lions to a 13-12 victory at the Alamodome. The Saints played three home games in San Antonio that season after being displaced from New Orleans because of damage caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Streaks
The Lions have won the last three matchups against the Saints and claim a 9-8-1 series lead. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
The Saints rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Bears 27-24 in overtime Thursday night on NFL Network. ... Detroit stayed with Indianapolis until the fourth quarter, but Manning and Co. pulled away as the Lions fell to the Colts 31-21 to stay winless.

Keep your eye on ...
The history books: The Lions are winless, but the Saints are almost as bad on the road, winning just one game away from the Superdome. Could this be Detroit's best chance for a win in 2008?

Fan feedback

   Will the 
  Lions get their first win? What happened to the 
  Saints this season? 
   **What are your thoughts?**

Brees handing off more: The Saints rank first in every offensive category except one -- rushing. But the 25th-ranked ground game got a boost last week from Pierre Thomas, who scored on a 42-yard scamper and has five rushing touchdowns in his last five games. This week, Thomas faces a defense that gives up 168.7 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.

The tallest receiver on the field:Lions WR Calvin Johnson has scored eight touchdowns in his last 10 games. If he collects five receptions against the Saints' porous pass defense, he'll join Herman Moore as the only Lions with 70 catches, 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in a single season.

Did you know?
Saints WR Lance Moore has six touchdowns in his past seven games. ... Lions rookie RB Kevin Smith is one of four rookies to lead his team in rushing (773 yards) and rushing touchdowns (six). ... Lions kicker K Hanson is 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts from more than 50 yards this season. ... The Lions and Saints are eliminated from postseason contention, but if the season ended today, the NFL playoff picture would look like this.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

