Quick Take: Saints (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)

Last meeting
The Redskins **defeated the host Saints, 16-10**, in Week 15 of the 2006 season. The result was a bit of a shocker as Washington was 4-9 at the time and in last place, while New Orleans was 9-4 and on its way to the NFC Championship Game.
Streaks
The Saints have won two of the past three meetings to trim the Redskins' overall series lead to 14-7. Check out the **historical matchup** of the last five games.
Last week
In the Thursday night Kickoff game, the Redskins looked out of sorts in a **16-7 loss to the Giants**. ... The Saints were tested against the Buccaneers, but **held off their rival, 24-20**.
Keep your eye on ...
Jim Zorn's play-calling: In his first regular-season game on the sidelines, Zorn appeared to be a little overwhelmed at times. He was slow in getting his team into the hurry-up offense late in the game and turned to a conservative game plan even with the team trailing from the outset. He gets a chance to show how quick his learning curve is in Week 2.
Return of Shawn Springs: His absence against the Giants proved to be a major factor as New York exploited the void he left by consistently going to physical WR Plaxico Burress. Springs is the Redskins' strongest corner and he will return this week from a shin injury. His presence is vital against a solid Saints receiving corps, even without the injured Marques Colston.
Saints RB Reggie Bush: The third-year player from USC was the difference for the Saints in Week 1. He accounted for 81 fourth-quarter yards, including the winning 42-yard touchdown catch. The Redskins struggled to contain the Giants' perimeter running game in Week 1 and Bush will look to exploit those weaknesses.
Saints rookie DT Sedrick Ellis: With Clinton Portis perhaps the best offensive weapon for the Redskins, look for Zorn to continue to rely on the run. The onus to stop him will largely fall to Ellis. Washington likes to rush up the middle and Ellis can snuff those plays out with solid play in the trenches.
Did you know?
When Saints QB Drew Brees has a passer rating of 100-plus, his teams are 25-5. ... Saints TE Jeremy Shockey has 42 catches for 481 yards against the Redskins in his career. ... Redskins DE Andre Carter has had a sack in each of his last four games against the Saints. ... Taylor leads all active players with 117 career sacks.