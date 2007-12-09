Quick Take: Romo rallies Cowboys past Lions

Published: Dec 09, 2007 at 07:55 AM

It was over when ...
Tony Romo hit Jason Witten on a 16-yard TD strike with 18 seconds remaining in the game to cap an 11 play, 83-yard drive in 1:57. The extra point put Dallas up by one, and the Cowboys stopped Detroit's final desperate attempts to score. With the win, Dallas clinched the NFC East Division title.

Game balls
Witten made up for his goal-line fumble by converting on a couple of crucial third downs in the fourth quarter and catching the game-winner. He finished with 15 receptions for 138 yards.

Key stat
Detroit's pass-happy offensive coordiantor Mike Martz put together a much more balanced game plan against Dallas. In the Lions' four-game losing streak, the team rushed for 164 yards combined. Against the Cowboys, Kevin Jones and T.J. Duckett rushed for a combined 152 yards and three touhdowns.

Noteworthy
The Cowboys have scored at least 24 points in every game this season and have won seven straight games. Their last seven-game streak was in 1993-94. ... Dallas QB Tony Romo has a TD pass in 17 straight games, breaking Troy Aikman's record for the longest streak in franchise history. ... The Lions have lost five straight since their 6-2 start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving tripleheader 

Here's what we learned from the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. 
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) exits early in loss to Bears

The Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday. RB D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out for Thanksgiving tilt vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will be out for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
news

Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Matt Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW