Quick Take: Romo rallies Cowboys past Lions

It was over when ...
Tony Romo hit Jason Witten on a 16-yard TD strike with 18 seconds remaining in the game to cap an 11 play, 83-yard drive in 1:57. The extra point put Dallas up by one, and the Cowboys stopped Detroit's final desperate attempts to score. With the win, Dallas clinched the NFC East Division title.
Game balls
Witten made up for his goal-line fumble by converting on a couple of crucial third downs in the fourth quarter and catching the game-winner. He finished with 15 receptions for 138 yards.
Key stat
Detroit's pass-happy offensive coordiantor Mike Martz put together a much more balanced game plan against Dallas. In the Lions' four-game losing streak, the team rushed for 164 yards combined. Against the Cowboys, Kevin Jones and T.J. Duckett rushed for a combined 152 yards and three touhdowns.
Noteworthy
The Cowboys have scored at least 24 points in every game this season and have won seven straight games. Their last seven-game streak was in 1993-94. ... Dallas QB Tony Romo has a TD pass in 17 straight games, breaking Troy Aikman's record for the longest streak in franchise history. ... The Lions have lost five straight since their 6-2 start.