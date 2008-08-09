Quick Take: Roethlisberger, McNabb sharp

Published: Aug 09, 2008 at 05:48 AM

What we learned ...

Willie Parker is still fast. Parker suffered a broken right fibula in 2007 and looked sharp in limited attempts Friday, rushing for 20 yards on three carries. Parker will still likely share carries with first-round pick Rashard Mendenhall, who rushed for 34 yards on seven attempts.

Steelers offense still rolling.Ben Roethlisberger opened the preseason -- after throwing a career-high 32 touchdowns in 2007 -- by leading the Steelers on an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Roethlisberger hit Santonio Holmes on an 18-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for the Steelers.

The Steelers will need a backup quarterback. Charlie Batch broke his right collarbone and left the game. The Steelers have two rookies remaining behind Roethlisberger, Dennis Dixon and Mike Potts.

Donovan McNabb sharp. The Eagles have their quarterback of the future in Kevin Kolb, but McNabb is not ready to hand the job over. McNabb passed for 97 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jason Davis.

