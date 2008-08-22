Quick Take: Rodgers sharp, Cutler eventually

What we learned ...
The Packers' offensive line rebounds: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked frazzled last week as the 49ers' pass rush sacked him four times in the first half. The offensive line did a better job protecting Rodgers against the Broncos, allowing only one sack of their starter.
Aaron Rodgers looks sharp: The Packers quarterback, who struggled last week, rebounded with a solid game against the Broncos as he completed 18 of 22 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown pass. Rodgers scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.
Jay Cutler overcomes shaky start: Cutler opened up last week's game with 12-consecutive completions against the Cowboys. Not so much against the Packers. Cutler found his stride in the second quarter and finished with 2 touchdown passes, including a 49-yard strike to Brandon Marshall.