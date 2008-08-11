Quick Take: Rodgers era begins

What we learned ...
Aaron Rodgers era begins: The Packers new starting quarterback is not going to make the fans forget Brett Favre during the first quarter of a preseason game, but this was a nice start. Rodgers threw a memorable 30-yard touchdown pass to James Jones and led the Packers to 10 first-quarter points.
Ben Utecht a new target for Carson Palmer: The Bengals brought in Utecht to give Palmer a target underneath to go with Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Utecht had four receptions for 34 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown catch.
Chris Perry returns: The Bengals running back returned from a fractured and dislocated right ankle and played for the first time since November 26, 2006. He rushed for 42 yards and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Aaron Rouse continues to impress: The second-year safety had two interceptions in three starts last season and has impressed coaches during training camp. He picked off a pass in the third quarter as he continues to challenge for playing time.