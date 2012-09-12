Quick Take: RG3 will look to build off strong opener

Published: Sep 12, 2012 at 08:30 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 2 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Because RG3 is involved. That helps. We won't be "Griffining" with the rest of an adoring fan base, but when Robert Griffin III is playing, we can't keep our eyes off him. Once considered an also-ran in the NFC East, is it possible one draft pick makes them a contender? The answer isn't yet known.

What to watch: The Rams are young and inexperienced -- the franchise has a ton of new faces from top to bottom. Even in the loss at Detroit, they made a positive impression. Standing out above all was the secondary that picked off Stafford three times. They got some game. How will RG3 go after the St. Louis secondary?

