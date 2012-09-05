Quick Take: RG3 makes NFL debut vs. Saints

Why this game is intriguing: The Saints play their first game after an offseason filled with bounty-related drama, and every hit they make on defense will be scrutinized. New Orleans fans don't want to hear that, but it's true. It will take more than one game to push that scandal to the backs of our minds. For Redskins fans, though, this game would be noteworthy regardless of the opponent. All eyes will be on Robert Griffin III, who makes his highly anticipated regular-season debut.
What to watch: One look to the sidelines will tell us a big story: The Saints are playing without a head coach ... or an interim coach. A season-long suspension forces Sean Payton to watch the Saints on TV every week, while Joe Vitt must do the same for the first six games. Will we be able to see a difference? New Orleans worked hard to make the transition seamless -- with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer taking on head-coaching duties for the first six contests -- but is that possible? For Washington, the coolest thing will be seeing the team employ designed QB runs like those that RG3 used at Baylor. Mike Shanahan, suddenly flexible.