Quick Take: RG3 makes NFL debut vs. Saints

Published: Sep 05, 2012 at 09:10 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 1 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Saints play their first game after an offseason filled with bounty-related drama, and every hit they make on defense will be scrutinized. New Orleans fans don't want to hear that, but it's true. It will take more than one game to push that scandal to the backs of our minds. For Redskins fans, though, this game would be noteworthy regardless of the opponent. All eyes will be on Robert Griffin III, who makes his highly anticipated regular-season debut.

What to watch: One look to the sidelines will tell us a big story: The Saints are playing without a head coach ... or an interim coach. A season-long suspension forces Sean Payton to watch the Saints on TV every week, while Joe Vitt must do the same for the first six games. Will we be able to see a difference? New Orleans worked hard to make the transition seamless -- with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer taking on head-coaching duties for the first six contests -- but is that possible? For Washington, the coolest thing will be seeing the team employ designed QB runs like those that RG3 used at Baylor. Mike Shanahan, suddenly flexible.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer Phillip Lindsay's football home. The former Pro Bowl RB is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 draft on Friday. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

2021 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 259.
news

Seahawks re-signing RB Chris Carson to two-year, $14.6M deal

Chris Carson's time as a free agent is effectually over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout RB is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million to remain in Seattle, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW