Quick Take: RG3 going home for Thanksgiving

Why this game is intriguing: The quick turnaround for this Thanksgiving Day game means everything must be forgotten. Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III's near-perfect performance against the Philadelphia Eagles? Gone. The Cowboys' rag-tag somehow-however-it-happened win over the Browns? See ya. Time to focus on this NFC East rivalry. The Cowboys swept the series last year, but RG3 wasn't playing then. Now he brings his college-style read-option game to Dallas, where he'll face defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's complex, attacking scheme. Ryan has griped that having just two days to prepare for RG3 isn't fair, but 'Skins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said the same about Ryan's looks. Expect a ton of adjusting on the fly, with plenty of big plays by two teams that throw it deep. This one should have fireworks, with Griffin, who grew up in Copperas Cove, Texas, hoping to have a sweet homecoming against the team that all of his friends rooted for -- while he cheered on the Denver Broncos.