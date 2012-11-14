Quick Take: Rejuvenated Rams host hapless Jets

Why this game is intriguing: What began as a game last week between NFL royalty and an unknown upstart nearly served as the Rams' coming-out party. Instead, they ended up tying the 49ers, but the Rams nonetheless proved they're growing up faster than we thought they were. Veteran runner Steven Jackson looks rejuvenated, quarterback Sam Bradford's got game, and the Rams nearly pulled it off. Having gathered up all that momentum, they'll host ... the Jets. No momentum there. The calls for Tim Tebow will grow louder the more Mark Sanchez struggles, and there is no greater storyline surrounding Gang Green than that. If the Jets' offense is woeful again on Sunday -- and there's no reason to think it won't be -- watch the Rams' sideline for shots of former Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who has the same job with the Rams ... just to see if he's smiling.
Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 07:04 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'
Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.
news
The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?
Jeffri Chadiha checks in with the Cincinnati Bengals and finds a team adjusting to a new position in the NFL hierarchy. Plus, who's the early leader in the MVP race? See that and more in The First Read entering Week 4.
NFL+ is here!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!