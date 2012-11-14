Quick Take: Rejuvenated Rams host hapless Jets

Why this game is intriguing: What began as a game last week between NFL royalty and an unknown upstart nearly served as the Rams' coming-out party. Instead, they ended up tying the 49ers, but the Rams nonetheless proved they're growing up faster than we thought they were. Veteran runner Steven Jackson looks rejuvenated, quarterback Sam Bradford's got game, and the Rams nearly pulled it off. Having gathered up all that momentum, they'll host ... the Jets. No momentum there. The calls for Tim Tebow will grow louder the more Mark Sanchez struggles, and there is no greater storyline surrounding Gang Green than that. If the Jets' offense is woeful again on Sunday -- and there's no reason to think it won't be -- watch the Rams' sideline for shots of former Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who has the same job with the Rams ... just to see if he's smiling.