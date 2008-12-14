Quick Take: Redskins' playoff prospects dim

Published: Dec 14, 2008 at 11:58 AM

It was over when ...
Shaun Suisham hit an onside kick out of bounds with under two minutes remaining, giving the Bengals just their second victory of the season and dealing the Redskins, who entered the game one win behind the Cowboys for the NFC's final playoff spot, a big blow.

Game ball
Cedric Benson's career-long gain from scrimmage going into Sunday was 43 yards. He shattered that mark when he took a screen pass 79 yards to set up a Cincinnati touchdown in the first half. He finished with 161 yards from scrimmage.

Key stat
Cincinnati recovered two Washington fumbles, both coming at crucial moments. TE Chris Cooley lost the ball on the Redskins' opening drive, and the Bengals then marched down the field and scored. The Bengals' second fumble recovery came when Redskins FB Mike Sellers lost the ball while trying to reach over the goal line in the third quarter.

Noteworthy
Ryan Fitzpatrick ran and passed for a touchdown -- the first time he has done that in his career. ... Bengals WR Chris Henry scored for the first time this season in the first quarter. ... A few days after criticizing coach Jim Zorn in the media, Redskins RB Clinton Portis rushed for 77 yards on 25 carries. ... Washington suffered its fifth loss in its last six games.

