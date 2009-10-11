Quick Take: Redskins-Panthers

Washington OT Chris Samuels left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... Redskins TE Chris Cooley was held without a catch for the first time since his rookie season (2004). ... Panthers DE Julius Peppers had a season-high two sacks. ... Special teams led to both of Carolina's touchdowns. A 55-yard kickoff return by Kenneth Moore set up the first score and a recovery of a muffed punt set up the second touchdown.