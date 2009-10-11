Quick Take: Redskins-Panthers

It was over when ...
Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams started slow, but picked up some key yards in the fourth quarter.
(Chuck Burton / Associated Press)
Jake Delhomme fought through a DeAngelo Hall tackle and picked up 9 yards on third-and-8 with just under 2 minutes to play. The first down enabled Carolina to go into the victory formation and wrap up its first victory of the year.
Game ball
Panthers LB Jon Beason was all over the field. While his stats (10 tackles and a sack) are impressive, they are not representative of his impact. He repeatedly made crucial plays in key situations -- such as stopping Redskins TE Fred Davis a yard short of a first down and forcing a punt early in the fourth quarter.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Washington OT Chris Samuels left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... Redskins TE Chris Cooley was held without a catch for the first time since his rookie season (2004). ... Panthers DE Julius Peppers had a season-high two sacks. ... Special teams led to both of Carolina's touchdowns. A 55-yard kickoff return by Kenneth Moore set up the first score and a recovery of a muffed punt set up the second touchdown.