Quick Take: Redskins outlast Dolphins, 16-13

It was over when ...
The Redskins won the coin toss to open the overtime period. Washington never relinquished the ball, and kicker Shaun Suisham won the game with a 39-yard field goal.
Game balls
In his first game as a Dolphin, QB Trent Green was sharp, completing 24-of-38 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. On the Redskins side, Clinton Portis quieted his doubters for at least a week, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Key stat
Washington's new middle linebacker London Fletcher led an improved defense with 12 tackles in the game, 10 solo. The defense also came up with two sacks and a fumble recovery while holding Miami to fewer than 300 total yards.
Noteworthy
Redskins offensive tackle Jon Jansen left the game in the first quarter with a dislocated ankle and did not return. Miami appeared to get out of the game unscathed on the injury front.