Quick Take: Redskins hand Cards first loss

Noteworthy

Santana Moss became the first Redskins receiver to catch a touchdown in six consecutive games going back to Bobby Mitchell in 1961. ... Each team had a long touchdown taken away by penalty. The Cardinals were called for delay of game on what appeared to be a first-quarter touchdown on fourth-and-1, and the Redskins were called for unnecessary roughness on what seemed to be a 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has three 100-yard receiving games in his last four outings stretching back to last season. ... Each team had a receiver complete a pass. Arizona's Jerheme Urban had an 18-yard completion and Washington's Antwaan Randle El tossed an 11-yarder.