Quick Take: Redskins hand Cards first loss

Published: Sep 21, 2008 at 09:58 AM

It was over when ...
Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell made a play-fake and completed a 26-yard pass on second-and-7 with just under 2 minutes remaining in the game. The first down enabled Washington to go into the victory formation and kill the rest of the clock.

Game ball
Campbell was sharp for the second straight week as he made several clutch third-down throws, tossed two touchdowns and also showed impressive scrambling ability, twice extending drives by rushing for a first down. He finished 22-of-30 through the air for 193 yards and added 26 on the ground.

Key stat
As is often the case in close games, the difference proved to be turnovers. The Redskins had two takeaways, while the Cardinals failed to force a single turnover. Washington scored 10 points off of its takeaways.

Noteworthy
Santana Moss became the first Redskins receiver to catch a touchdown in six consecutive games going back to Bobby Mitchell in 1961. ... Each team had a long touchdown taken away by penalty. The Cardinals were called for delay of game on what appeared to be a first-quarter touchdown on fourth-and-1, and the Redskins were called for unnecessary roughness on what seemed to be a 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has three 100-yard receiving games in his last four outings stretching back to last season. ... Each team had a receiver complete a pass. Arizona's Jerheme Urban had an 18-yard completion and Washington's Antwaan Randle El tossed an 11-yarder.

