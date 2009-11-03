Quick Take: Redskins-Falcons

Published: Nov 03, 2009 at 05:16 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: Atlanta overcame an early 14-point deficit and defeated Washington, 24-14, in Week 13 of the 2006 season.
» Streaks: The Redskins have won six of the last eight meetings and have a 15-5-1 overall series edge.
» Last week: Washington was on a bye. ... A late comeback attempt fell short in New Orleans as Atlanta dropped to 4-3 with a 35-27 loss.

Keep your eye on ...Matt Ryan's decision-making: Entering the season, it was assumed by many that Ryan would rise to the elite ranks of quarterbacks after his sterling rookie season, but he has hit a bump in the road over the past three weeks. He has thrown seven interceptions, fumbled twice and is completing only 51.8 percent of his passes over that span. It won't get any easier against the Redskins' second-ranked pass defense.

John Abraham's disappearing act: Following a two-sack performance in a season-opening win over the Dolphins, Abraham has not had much of an impact. He has just one sack since then and was held without a tackle in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans. If there was ever a game for him to find his groove it will be this one vs. Washington's banged-up offensive line.

The Redskins' frame of mind: At 2-5, Washington stands as one of the league's most disappointing clubs so far this season. There has been far more off-field drama than on-field production, with coach Jim Zorn's job security being questioned on a daily basis. It remains to be seen if the bye week allowed the team to regroup and solve its offensive issues.

Did you know?

Redskins RB Clinton Portis averages 108.9 yards from scrimmage per game in his career -- the fifth-best mark of all time (min. 100 games). ... Washington's Andre Carter has a sack in three consecutive games. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan is 10-1 in his career at home. ... Atlanta's Tony Gonzalez has scored in all three of his home games this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term

The NFLPA's board of representatives has voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair his injured finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matt Rhule's unorthodox brilliance fueling Panthers' rise; Daniel Jones playing like franchise quarterback

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals Carolina's secret sauce. Plus, Daniel Jones' emergence as a franchise QB, Cordarrelle Patterson's transformation into full-fledged weapon, and Brandon Staley's spot-on soliloquy.
news

Raiders, NFL condemn Jon Gruden for using racial trope in 2011 email to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW