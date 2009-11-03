Quick Take: Redskins-Falcons

Keep your eye on ... Matt Ryan's decision-making: Entering the season, it was assumed by many that Ryan would rise to the elite ranks of quarterbacks after his sterling rookie season, but he has hit a bump in the road over the past three weeks. He has thrown seven interceptions, fumbled twice and is completing only 51.8 percent of his passes over that span. It won't get any easier against the Redskins' second-ranked pass defense.

John Abraham's disappearing act: Following a two-sack performance in a season-opening win over the Dolphins, Abraham has not had much of an impact. He has just one sack since then and was held without a tackle in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans. If there was ever a game for him to find his groove it will be this one vs. Washington's banged-up offensive line.