Quick Take: Redskins-Falcons

In Brief
» Last meeting: Atlanta overcame an early 14-point deficit and defeated Washington, 24-14, in Week 13 of the 2006 season.
» Streaks: The Redskins have won six of the last eight meetings and have a 15-5-1 overall series edge.
» Last week: Washington was on a bye. ... A late comeback attempt fell short in New Orleans as Atlanta dropped to 4-3 with a 35-27 loss.
Keep your eye on ...
John Abraham's disappearing act: Following a two-sack performance in a season-opening win over the Dolphins, Abraham has not had much of an impact. He has just one sack since then and was held without a tackle in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans. If there was ever a game for him to find his groove it will be this one vs. Washington's banged-up offensive line.
The Redskins' frame of mind: At 2-5, Washington stands as one of the league's most disappointing clubs so far this season. There has been far more off-field drama than on-field production, with coach Jim Zorn's job security being questioned on a daily basis. It remains to be seen if the bye week allowed the team to regroup and solve its offensive issues.
Did you know?
Redskins RB Clinton Portis averages 108.9 yards from scrimmage per game in his career -- the fifth-best mark of all time (min. 100 games). ... Washington's Andre Carter has a sack in three consecutive games. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan is 10-1 in his career at home. ... Atlanta's Tony Gonzalez has scored in all three of his home games this season.