Quick Take: Redskins (4-2) at Patriots (7-0)

Key matchup

Redskins secondary vs. Patriots wide receivers. The Redskins boast one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL. The unit has held opposing quarterbacks to a 67.7 passer rating, lowest in the league, and ranks eighth overall in pass defense. Washington safety Sean Taylor leads the league in interceptions with five and rookie safety LaRon Landry has also made an impact with 35 tackles. Despite all of those gaudy statistics, the Redskins have yet to face a wide receiving corps the caliber of the Patriots'. Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Co. are putting up big numbers, the likes of which have never been seen before in NFL history. New England receivers have caught 19 touchdown passes this year (compared to zero for Washington wideouts), and both of the Patriots starting receivers rank in the NFL's top five in receptions. Throw in Donte' Stallworth, who has 22 catches for 367 yards, and the Patriots can attack from all angles. To have any chance at pulling off the upset, Washington's secondary must neutralize these explosive receivers.