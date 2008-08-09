Quick Take: RBs shine in Florida battle

Published: Aug 09, 2008 at 03:47 PM

What we learned ...

Ricky impressive in return: Ricky Williams, who was injured in the only game he played in 2007, looked quick and strong Saturday. He made some nice cuts and showed a good burst while gaining 31 yards on five carries.

Dolphins QB battle a tight one: With newly acquired Chad Pennington on the sideline, rookie Chad Henne was sharp in limited action, going 5-of-10 for 67 yards, but was hit hard on a number of occasions. Second-year QB John Beck seemed uncomfortable on a few throws, going 5-of-9 for 45 yards.

Tampa takes its time: Tampa Bay tired out Miami's defense on two consecutive drives. Luke McCown led the Bucs on an 18-play, 62-yard drive to end the first quarter, but had nothing to show for it following a missed FG. Brian Griese led Tampa Bay to a 19-play, 78-yard drive, resulting in a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brian Clark to end the second quarter.

Michael Bennett makes his mark: Bennett, who carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, was the workhorse for Tampa Bay. Bennett -- who gained 31 yards on one attempt -- looked as if he could provide some competition at the running back spot in Tampa Bay. He also added four catches for 16 yards.

A tale of two kickers: As Tampa Bay's Matt Bryant struggled, missing two early field goals, Dolphins' rookie Dan Carpenter was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, including a 49-yard blast. Bryant did convert a 32-yard kick late in the fourth quarter.

