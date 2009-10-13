Quick Take: Ravens-Vikings

Baltimore's play calling: The Ravens led the league in rushing attempts per game last season with 37. This year they have averaged 10 carries less per game. Joe Flacco's emergence is a big reason why, but the byproduct of a more pass-heavy attack has been a decline in time of possession from 33 minutes last year to 30 this year. That appears to have adversely affected a defense that has struggled down the stretch over the past couple weeks.

The Ravens' discipline: Over its two-game losing skid, Baltimore has been called for 19 penalties, resulting in 161 penalty yards. Many of those flags have come at crucial moments, as well. The Ravens must curb the penalties if they hope to knock off the undefeated Vikings.