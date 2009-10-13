Quick Take: Ravens-Vikings

In Brief
Ray Lewis and the
Ravens have taken some costly penalties the past two weeks.
(Joe Robbins / NFL.com)
Last meeting:
Kyle Boller had one of the best games of his career, passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ravens past the Vikings, 30-23, in Week 16 of the 2005 season.
Last week:
Baltimore fell victim to Cincinnati's latest fourth-quarter rally, losing 17-14 at home. ... Minnesota jumped on St. Louis early and coasted to a 38-10 victory.
Keep your eye on ...
Baltimore's play calling: The Ravens led the league in rushing attempts per game last season with 37. This year they have averaged 10 carries less per game. Joe Flacco's emergence is a big reason why, but the byproduct of a more pass-heavy attack has been a decline in time of possession from 33 minutes last year to 30 this year. That appears to have adversely affected a defense that has struggled down the stretch over the past couple weeks.
The Ravens' discipline: Over its two-game losing skid, Baltimore has been called for 19 penalties, resulting in 161 penalty yards. Many of those flags have come at crucial moments, as well. The Ravens must curb the penalties if they hope to knock off the undefeated Vikings.
Brett Favre staying upright: Favre has looked more energetic in the past couple of weeks and his offensive line has given him better protection. After getting sacked nine times in the first three games, he has been taken down just twice in the last two weeks. It may get tougher to avoid sacks against a Ravens defense that already has 11 sacks, however.
Did you know?
Ravens S Ed Reed has 12 return touchdowns, which is tied for the most among active players. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco is 6-2 in his last eight road starts, and has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,712 yards with 13 touchdowns vs. just four interceptions. ... The Vikings won their 400th game in franchise history in Week 5. ... Minnesota QB Brett Favre is 5-0 for the first time in his career.